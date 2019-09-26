First Manhattan Co. Has $84.06 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 11,290 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $84,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

ENB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.52. 501,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,573. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 107.80%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

