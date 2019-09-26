First Manhattan Co. Sells 11,587 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,587 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $68,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 611,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,206. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $57.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,547 shares of company stock worth $2,862,231. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

