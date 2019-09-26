First Manhattan Co. Sells 191,174 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 770,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 191,174 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $47,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $57.67. The stock had a trading volume of 940,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,728. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

