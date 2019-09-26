First Manhattan Co. Sells 22,020 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,020 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned approximately 0.87% of Ally Financial worth $104,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 102.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth $96,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $69,593.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,309.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $712,118. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 target price on Ally Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

