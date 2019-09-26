First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0462 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 137,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,840. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.24. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $61.37.

