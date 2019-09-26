First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1858 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXD traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,516. First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $34.81 and a 1-year high of $44.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

