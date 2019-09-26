First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) to Issue $0.20 — Dividend

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2033 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FXG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,443. First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $40.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

