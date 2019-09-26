First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) to Issue $0.04 — Dividend

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0414 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ DALI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.03. 769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,170. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

