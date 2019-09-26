First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Announces $0.06 — Dividend

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0567 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,104. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

