First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) Plans — Dividend of $0.42

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FHK) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4202 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:FHK traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.09. First Trust Hong Kong AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $38.34.

