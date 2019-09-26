First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 45.50% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.84.

