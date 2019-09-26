First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declares — Dividend of $0.16

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1606 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 22.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 15,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $48.10. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.20.

