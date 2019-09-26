First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund Announces — Dividend of $0.29 (BMV:FNX)

First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund (BMV:FNX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2918 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Mid Cap Core Alphadex Fund has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.65.

