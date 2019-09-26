First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Plans $0.12 — Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1155 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.81. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,399. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $56.57 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

