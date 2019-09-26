First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) Plans $0.26 — Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (NASDAQ:CARZ) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.6% annually over the last three years.

NASDAQ:CARZ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

