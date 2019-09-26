First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTXN)

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1377 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ FTXN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.27.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.