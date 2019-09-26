First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Plans $0.18 — Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

FTSL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 95,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,838. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $48.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42.

