First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) to Issue $0.06 — Dividend

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of FXL stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 95,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,817. First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $71.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.11.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

