First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund Declares — Dividend of $0.27 (NYSEARCA:FXU)

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXU) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2748 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $29.68. 44,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,058. First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69.

About First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Utilities Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

