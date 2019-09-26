FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of TSE:FSV traded down C$0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$136.30. 22,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,717. FirstService has a 52 week low of C$88.42 and a 52 week high of C$143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$126.04. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$767.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 3.5899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Michael Natale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.50, for a total transaction of C$69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$623,250.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

