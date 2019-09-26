Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fission Uranium Corp. is involved in the exploration of uranium properties. The Company’s primarily project consists of Patterson Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada. Fission Uranium Corp. is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada. “

FCUUF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,520. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

