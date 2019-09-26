Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given a $145.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) has been assigned a $145.00 price target by investment analysts at Loop Capital in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $86.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Five Below had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 42.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 220,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after buying an additional 65,974 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 28.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Five Below by 69.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth $213,000. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

