Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Shares of FVRR stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 21,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,626. Fiverr International has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.67.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $25.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

