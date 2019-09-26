Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Flex stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 2,913,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,016,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Flex has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $188,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $65,012.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,220 shares of company stock valued at $455,682 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Flex by 6.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 646.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Flex by 10.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

