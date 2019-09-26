Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Scotiabank lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMX traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 451,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $100.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.09.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.