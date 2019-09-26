FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531,746 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.16% of FormFactor worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FormFactor from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.71.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $425,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $51,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,035 shares of company stock worth $1,080,573 in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FORM stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $19.12. 6,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,679. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

