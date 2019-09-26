Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.21. 266,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,721. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.85.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

