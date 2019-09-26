Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 942,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $80,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Franco Nevada during the second quarter worth $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco Nevada in the second quarter worth $85,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.2% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 17.6% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Franco Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco Nevada from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.65.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. The company had a trading volume of 29,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,998. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.55 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

