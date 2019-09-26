Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.11

Frontier IP Group Plc (LON:FIPP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.11 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.79), with a volume of 3000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.79).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 million and a P/E ratio of 14.40.

About Frontier IP Group (LON:FIPP)

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the development and commercialization of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It develops and manages a portfolio of equity stakes; and licenses income interests from commercially-focused IP.

