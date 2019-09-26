Frontier Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Humana by 287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.74.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $267.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

In other news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

