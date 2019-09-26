Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 402 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,745 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,672 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $8,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,304,635.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,666,236. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.23.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $209.48 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $160.08 and a 1 year high of $260.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 333.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.