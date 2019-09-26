Frontier Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,529 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 888,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,723,000 after acquiring an additional 138,029 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the second quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,813,000 after acquiring an additional 122,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,260,000 after acquiring an additional 80,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTLF stock opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.69 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CFO Bryan Mckeag bought 1,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

