Frontier Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 673.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sonos by 610.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sonos by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 8,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $92,987.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Raymond James raised Sonos from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson set a $20.00 target price on Sonos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SONO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. Sonos Inc has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.77.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.10. Sonos had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $260.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

