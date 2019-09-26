Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 157,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 25,672 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 226,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 72,841 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $46.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $45.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

