Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,722,000 after purchasing an additional 412,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 666,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,446,000 after purchasing an additional 363,791 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,349,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $12,515,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14,584.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after purchasing an additional 145,845 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $86.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

