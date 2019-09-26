Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading Down 5.7%

Furukawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Separately, Macquarie raised Furukawa Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.09.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic parts, and construction products worldwide. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, optical fiber sensing systems, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical component/devices, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

