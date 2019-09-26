Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $0.91. Future Fintech Group shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 200 shares.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

