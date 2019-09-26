Garlicoin (GRLC) Market Cap Reaches $34,139.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $34,139.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm.

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 45,148,025 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

