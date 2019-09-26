Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Sells £387,612 in Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Stephen Wilson sold 13,095 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,960 ($38.68), for a total value of £387,612 ($506,483.73).

Shares of GNS opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 239.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,691.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,544.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Genus plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.55).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 18.80 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $8.90. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Genus’s payout ratio is presently 2.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genus in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,685 ($35.08) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,819.17 ($36.84).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

