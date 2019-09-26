George Lucan Purchases 719,082 Shares of Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) Stock

Angus Energy PLC (LON:ANGS) insider George Lucan purchased 719,082 shares of Angus Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £7,190.82 ($9,396.08).

George Lucan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, George Lucan purchased 1,455,798 shares of Angus Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,557.98 ($19,022.58).

Shares of Angus Energy stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.35 ($0.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.14. Angus Energy PLC has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 16 ($0.21). The stock has a market cap of $7.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50.

About Angus Energy

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates the Brockham and Lidsey oil fields. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

