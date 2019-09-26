Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $289.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $280.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,624. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.