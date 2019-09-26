Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) will report sales of $289.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $280.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROCK. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ROCK traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,624. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13.

Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

