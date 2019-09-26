Gibson Energy Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

GEI traded up C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$23.23. The company had a trading volume of 76,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.06. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.90 and a 12-month high of C$24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.0495543 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gibson Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.71.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

