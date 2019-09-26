GLI Finance (LON:GLIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.25

GLI Finance Ltd (LON:GLIF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 57846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of GLI Finance from GBX 9.40 ($0.12) to GBX 6.20 ($0.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get GLI Finance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.21.

GLI Finance Company Profile (LON:GLIF)

GLI Finance Limited provides finance to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). The Company’s objective is to produce a stable and predictable dividend yield, with long-term preservation of net asset value, and its investment policy is to invest primarily in senior secured loans. The Company provides loans to SMEs through various finance platforms.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for GLI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLI Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.