Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Short Interest Up 39.9% in September

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the August 15th total of 239,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,409. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07. Global Cord Blood has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 31.78%. The business had revenue of $39.82 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 24.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 2.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 259,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 28.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 899,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Global Cord Blood by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,826,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut Global Cord Blood from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.