Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) shares rose 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65, approximately 4,618 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.0751 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.82% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

