Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup cut shares of Globant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Globant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on shares of Globant and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Globant from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Globant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.36.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,230. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.40 and a beta of 0.88. Globant has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.50 million. Globant had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globant by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

