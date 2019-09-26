Globe Life (GL) vs. The Competition Head to Head Review

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Globe Life to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Globe Life and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globe Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globe Life Competitors 543 1544 1792 104 2.37

Globe Life presently has a consensus price target of $114.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.45%. As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 9.66%. Given Globe Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Globe Life is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Globe Life and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globe Life 16.26% 12.34% 3.06% Globe Life Competitors 8.49% 8.39% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globe Life and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globe Life $4.30 billion $701.47 million 15.57 Globe Life Competitors $18.20 billion $1.03 billion 13.12

Globe Life’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Globe Life. Globe Life is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Globe Life pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Globe Life shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Globe Life shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Globe Life has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globe Life’s peers have a beta of 0.93, meaning that their average share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globe Life beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans. The company was formerly known as Torchmark Corporation and changed its name to Globe Life Inc. in August 2019. Globe Life Inc. is based in McKinney, Texas.

