GoByte (GBX) Price Down 41.4% This Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, GoByte has traded down 41.4% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $76,532.00 and approximately $3,451.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 4,466,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,641,736 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

