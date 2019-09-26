Golden Leaf (CNSX:GLH) Trading Down 7.7%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (CNSX:GLH) fell 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 1,210,967 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Golden Leaf Company Profile (CNSX:GLH)

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products. The company also research and development; ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate; ownership and leasing of capital equipment; and medical marijuana patient consulting activities.

