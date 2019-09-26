Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) Short Interest Update

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of GV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. 19,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,799. Goldfield has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Goldfield (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Goldfield stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.87% of Goldfield worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Goldfield

The Goldfield Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical infrastructure construction services primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers in Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States and Texas. It also offers electrical contracting services, including the construction of transmission lines, distribution systems, drilled pier foundations, substations, and other electrical services.

